FY2021 EPS Estimates for 3M (NYSE:MMM) Lifted by William Blair

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for 3M in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $9.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.50. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.58.

NYSE MMM opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

