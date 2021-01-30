FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TT Electronics plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TT Electronics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTGPF. Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

TT Electronics stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. TT Electronics has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.54.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

