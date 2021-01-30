FY2021 Earnings Forecast for TT Electronics plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TT Electronics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TT Electronics’ FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTGPF. Zacks Investment Research cut TT Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, October 5th.
TT Electronics Company Profile
TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.
