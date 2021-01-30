FY2021 Earnings Forecast for American Express (NYSE:AXP) Issued By William Blair

American Express (NYSE:AXP) – William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Express in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the payment services company will post earnings per share of $6.35 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $116.26 on Friday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $2,791,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

