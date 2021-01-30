FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issued By DA Davidson

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.06.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

STL opened at $18.46 on Thursday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.