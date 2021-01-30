FY2020 EPS Estimates for Volkswagen AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Volkswagen in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.09.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 19th. AlphaValue upgraded Volkswagen to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Volkswagen had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.90 billion.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

