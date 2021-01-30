FY2020 EPS Estimates for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Increased by Analyst

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vallourec in a report released on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will earn ($13.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($13.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The energy company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $836.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.51 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Vallourec has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

OTCMKTS VLOWY opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Vallourec has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market cap of $368.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.23.

Vallourec Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

