FY2020 EPS Estimates for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Raised by Analyst

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) – Capital One Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of STAG Industrial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

STAG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.78.

NYSE STAG opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In related news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 15,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

