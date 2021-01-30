FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc. Increased by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norbord in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.35. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Shares of NYSE OSB opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Norbord has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 33.37%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Norbord by 1,354.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,885 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth $366,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth $660,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth $1,725,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the third quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

