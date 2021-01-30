FY2020 EPS Estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Decreased by Capital One Financial (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ERF. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.05.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$3.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69. The stock has a market cap of C$881.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$1.62 and a twelve month high of C$7.23.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.32%.

About Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.