FY2020 EPS Estimates for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Cut by Analyst

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Donegal Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Donegal Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $193.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Donegal Group has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other news, Director Jon Marshall Mahan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $115,920.00. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,267,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,390,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,905. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 14.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Donegal Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. 32.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.