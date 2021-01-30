FY2020 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($12.65) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($12.75). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($3.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.70) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.58) EPS.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $85.22 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs purchased 5,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.55 per share, for a total transaction of $447,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,516,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,391,797.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

