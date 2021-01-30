FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adecco Group AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Adecco Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Adecco Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Adecco Group stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.