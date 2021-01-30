FY2020 EPS Estimates for Adecco Group AG Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Adecco Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adecco Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.09%.
Adecco Group stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.00 and a beta of 1.43. Adecco Group has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.
