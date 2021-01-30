FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) Issued By Raymond James

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.53. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$421.00 million for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPX. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.67.

TSE:CPX opened at C$36.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$31.45. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$20.23 and a twelve month high of C$38.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34.

In other news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total value of C$32,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Also, Director Brian Tellef Vaasjo sold 60,000 shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.04, for a total value of C$2,042,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,363,655.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,249.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

