FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.32.

NYSE:PXD opened at $120.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $147.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 291,853 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after buying an additional 32,892 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.