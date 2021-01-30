FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Issued By Oppenheimer

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Incyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.49) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

INCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Incyte from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Truist began coverage on Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Incyte from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.94.

Incyte stock opened at $89.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.58.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $620.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.48 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 192,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 65,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

