FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $16.06. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $241.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.71 and its 200 day moving average is $238.42. The company has a market cap of $140.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

