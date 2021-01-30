Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Stock Price Down 14.7%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shares fell 14.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.07 and last traded at $4.29. 3,126,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 33,076,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.06% of Future FinTech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

