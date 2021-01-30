Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 15.2%

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) shot up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $4.94. 6,382,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 31,595,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Future FinTech Group stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Future FinTech Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a real-name block chain e-commerce platform that integrates block chain and internet technology in People's Republic of China. It operates through CCM Shopping Mall Membership, Sales of Goods, and Others segments. The company offers Chain Cloud Mall (CCM), an enterprise customer interactive and comprehensive shopping and sales service platform; NONOGIRL, a cross-border e-commerce platform; and DCON, a block chain-based application incubator and a digital payment system.

