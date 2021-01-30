Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 251.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:FFRMF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 441,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,338. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.
About Future Farm Technologies
