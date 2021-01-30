Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Future Farm Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:FFRMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 251.3% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 952,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FFRMF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 441,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,338. Future Farm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Future Farm Technologies

Future Farm Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in indoor plant growth technology; and production of wholesale and retail cannabis products in North America. The company manufactures and distributes LED lighting bulbs, fixtures, lamps, retrofits, and other products for the commercial and residential applications through its Website, LEDCanada.com; and packaging for LED light engine through COBGrowlights.com.

