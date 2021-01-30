Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Shares Down 9.1%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) shares were down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 633,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 735,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

About Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.