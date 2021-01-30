FunFair Market Capitalization Achieves $185.12 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded 47.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. FunFair has a total market capitalization of $185.12 million and $25.96 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FunFair has traded 74.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FunFair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FunFair alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00065113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.40 or 0.00836526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,404.93 or 0.04033140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017304 BTC.

About FunFair

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech . FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FunFair is funfair.io

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FunFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FunFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.