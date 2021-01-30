Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA) Shares Gap Up to $780.00

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) (LON:FSTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $780.00, but opened at $808.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) shares last traded at $801.56, with a volume of 3,865 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (FSTA.L) from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of £260.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 719.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 634.32.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

