Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Short Interest Update

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 9,200.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of FUPBY stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

