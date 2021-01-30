FTAC Olympus Acquisition (NASDAQ:FTOC) Shares Up 5.9%

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)’s share price rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.23. Approximately 3,980,353 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,102,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.18% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

