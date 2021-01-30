FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) Trading 0.5% Higher

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.18 and last traded at $31.10. 16,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 7,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.94.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:DSEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

