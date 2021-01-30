FSBT API Token (FSBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40,323.00

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, FSBT API Token has traded 51.9% lower against the dollar. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $47,002.04 and $40,323.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token token can now be bought for $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00067599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00876897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00051104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04293678 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017899 BTC.

FSBT API Token Token Profile

FSBT API Token (FSBT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 tokens. The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . FSBT API Token’s official website is www.fortyseven.io . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

FSBT API Token Token Trading

FSBT API Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

