FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

Get FS KKR Capital Corp. II alerts:

NYSE FSKR opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a 12 month low of $11.64 and a 12 month high of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th.

In other FS KKR Capital Corp. II news, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $28,144.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,628.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 662.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.