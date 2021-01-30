Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Update

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the December 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FSNUY. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,873. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

