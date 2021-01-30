Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.40 ($71.06) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.49 ($58.23).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) stock opened at €36.77 ($43.26) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($94.12). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of €38.52.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

