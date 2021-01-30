Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gregory Scott Hanks Sells 50,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gregory Scott Hanks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,384.
Shares of TSE:FVL traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. Freegold Ventures Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.56 million and a PE ratio of -285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.95.
Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) Company Profile
