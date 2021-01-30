Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gregory Scott Hanks Sells 50,000 Shares

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) (TSE:FVL) Director Gregory Scott Hanks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$179,384.

Shares of TSE:FVL traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,780. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. Freegold Ventures Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.56 million and a PE ratio of -285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 38.20 and a current ratio of 38.95.

Freegold Ventures Limited (FVL.TO) Company Profile

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 50 patented and 94 unpatented federal claims, and 268 State of Alaska mining claims, which cover a total area of 14,630 acres; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

