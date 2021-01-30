Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Trading Up 5.6%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.25 and last traded at $52.33. Approximately 901,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 897,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 36.38% and a net margin of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter.

In other Freedom news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $381,957.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,505.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Freedom by 27.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 6.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 179,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

