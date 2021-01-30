Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FPRUY traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $28.20. 1,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631. Fraport has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $32.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FPRUY shares. HSBC lowered shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Nord/LB lowered shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

