Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Trading Up 5.6%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)’s stock price was up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.92 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 485,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 713,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $629.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 72.93%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 351,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Frank’s International in the second quarter worth $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,620,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Frank’s International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,427 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.