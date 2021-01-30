Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned approximately 1.39% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.26. 40,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,928. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.72.

