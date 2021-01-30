Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Shares Up 0.1%

Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.16 and last traded at $35.12. 64,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 31,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE China ETF stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 1.02% of Franklin FTSE China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.