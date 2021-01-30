Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 109.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,002 shares during the quarter. Franco-Nevada comprises about 1.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 20,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.33. 877,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $77.18 and a 1-year high of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

