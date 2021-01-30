Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. 3,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630. Foxby has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.

Get Foxby alerts:

About Foxby

Foxby Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CEF Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Foxby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.