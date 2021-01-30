Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) Short Interest Down 89.1% in January

Foxby Corp. (OTCMKTS:FXBY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 89.1% from the December 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FXBY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. 3,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630. Foxby has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $2.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06.
About Foxby
