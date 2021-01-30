FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.62. 2,685,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,571,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.5% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 11,212,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,604,000 after acquiring an additional 784,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FOX by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,579,000 after buying an additional 231,938 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FOX by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 975,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,296,000 after buying an additional 106,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in FOX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 763,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

