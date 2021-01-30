FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) traded down 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.54 and last traded at $30.62. 2,685,061 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 2,571,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.47.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share.
FOX Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOX)
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
Read More: Total Return
Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.