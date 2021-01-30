FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) Short Interest Update

FonU2, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FONU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the December 31st total of 391,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,744,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FONU traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,161,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,189,570. FonU2 has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

FonU2 Company Profile

FonU2, Inc operates a film studio, production, and social commerce company. It develops a film production services, as well as offers rental services. FonU2, Inc was formerly known as Cygnus Internet, Inc and changed its name to FonU2, Inc in April 2002. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Rincon, Georgia.

