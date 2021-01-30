Folgory Coin Price Up 531.1% Over Last 7 Days (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded up 531.1% against the US dollar. One Folgory Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.84 or 0.00011208 BTC on popular exchanges. Folgory Coin has a market cap of $67.23 million and $1.11 million worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00068835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.17 or 0.00900318 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00052830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,493.54 or 0.04363434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00018434 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028139 BTC.

Folgory Coin Profile

FLG is a token. It was first traded on October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

Folgory Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Folgory Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.