FOAM (FOAM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $33,714.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $33,714.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FOAM has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00068368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.80 or 0.00914295 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.24 or 0.04630401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00028224 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a token. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,198,485 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

