Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.50

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.50 and traded as high as $18.76. Flushing Financial shares last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 175,363 shares trading hands.

FFIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised Flushing Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $515.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,153,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 258,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 78,762 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 1,203.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 130,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 120,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

