Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)’s stock price was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 2,954,742 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,760,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.
Several analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $13.26.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluor by 30.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,579,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,447,000 after buying an additional 3,365,459 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 262.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 707,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Fluor by 34.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fluor by 30.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 147,954 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 1,081.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 136,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
About Fluor (NYSE:FLR)
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
