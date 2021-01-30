Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Short Interest Update

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the December 31st total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLGZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

FLGZY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.65. 11,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,716. Flughafen Zürich has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

