Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:FLS traded down $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.56. The stock had a trading volume of 786,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,457. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

