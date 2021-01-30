Flit Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,356.00 (FLT)

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 216.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Flit Token has traded up 322% against the dollar. Flit Token has a total market cap of $2,548.21 and $3,356.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00389180 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,307.50 or 1.00122689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00023398 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Flit Token

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

