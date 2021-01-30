Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Hits New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $20.05 and last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 147632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,530 shares of company stock worth $2,068,983. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 42.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 457,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 137,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,673,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,634 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 14.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,400,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,612,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 73.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 10.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

