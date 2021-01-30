FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $125.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

Several analysts have commented on FSV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSV opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. FirstService has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $145.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94 and a beta of 0.92.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.41. FirstService had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

