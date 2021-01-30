First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of FUSB opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.68. First US Bancshares has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 6.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the period. First US Bancshares accounts for 0.2% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 2.81% of First US Bancshares worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

