First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

NYSE FCT opened at $11.71 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

About First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.